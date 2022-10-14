Todd Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,475 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $40,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Tapestry by 955.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Trading Down 1.3 %

TPR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.70. 23,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,799. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $206,433.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.