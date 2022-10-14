Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Baidu by 10.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Baidu by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $102.27. The stock had a trading volume of 51,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,447. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.73. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.28 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

