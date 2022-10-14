Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $24,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of American Express by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.08. 55,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.88.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

