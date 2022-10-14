Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,804 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,251 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UBS Group worth $37,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,804,644,000 after buying an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in UBS Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,705,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,197,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,036,000 after purchasing an additional 652,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $14.42. 45,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,831,397. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.