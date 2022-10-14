Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 336,092 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,202 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336,092 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $26,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,866,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Masco by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,471. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

