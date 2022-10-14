TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TOD’S stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a 12 month low of $33.92 and a 12 month high of $67.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TODGF. UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

Featured Stories

