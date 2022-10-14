Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $47.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOL. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.42. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $40.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.46%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

