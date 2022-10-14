Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in September

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded Tomra Systems ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95.

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

