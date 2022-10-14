Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $6.22 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $6.22 billion and $7.77 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00006508 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,173.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001865 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00055865 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.23298461 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $14,170,237.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.