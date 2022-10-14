Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 41.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $0.49 on Friday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.24. On average, research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.