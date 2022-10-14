Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of TOPS opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Top Ships has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Institutional Trading of Top Ships

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Top Ships by 103.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Top Ships in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.