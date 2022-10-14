Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MODG)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Topgolf Callaway Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Shares of MODG stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $31.39.

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.