Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 965 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 5.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.16.

COP stock traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.82. The company had a trading volume of 288,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The stock has a market cap of $158.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

