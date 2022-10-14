Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,925.02.

NYSE:BHP opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

