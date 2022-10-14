Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $172,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,479,000 after acquiring an additional 934,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

In other news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

