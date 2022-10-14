Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $330,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.05 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.99 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.