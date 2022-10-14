Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $176,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

Shares of HON stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

