Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,317 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The stock had a trading volume of 317,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,867. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $82.20 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.55.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

