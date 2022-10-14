Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 70 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for 0.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.29.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $7.03 on Thursday, hitting $190.82. 83,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,031. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.97 and its 200 day moving average is $250.85. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $182.30 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

