Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 99.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

