Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 985 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $196.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $186.89 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

