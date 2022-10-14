Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.46. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

