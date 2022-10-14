Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $987,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

