Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in September

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toto Stock Performance
Toto stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. Toto has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $49.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.15.
Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.
Toto Company Profile
Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.
