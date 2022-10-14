TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,869,000 after acquiring an additional 530,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,418,000 after acquiring an additional 268,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.