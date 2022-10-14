Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.50.
Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %
TSCO stock opened at $202.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 203,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,835,000 after buying an additional 37,703 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
