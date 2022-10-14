Trane Technologies plc (TT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Trane Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trane Technologies to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.8%.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $147.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.47. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.88.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.