Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Stock Performance
Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,660,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.