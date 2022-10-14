Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the September 15th total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,393,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Stock Performance

Trans Global Group stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,660,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,238,520. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Trans Global Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Trans Global Group Inc, through its subsidiary Shenzhen Zui Xian Gui Brewery Technology Limited, engages in the distribution and retailing of wine in China. It also sells its products through an online self-operated retail and e-commerce platform. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.