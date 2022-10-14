TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 9748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

TransAlta Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.01.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.36). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. TransAlta’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -11.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $1,462,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 902,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Marquard & Bahls AG grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 70,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,172,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

