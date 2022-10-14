TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 65.0% in September

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the September 15th total of 428,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

TransGlobe Energy Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA – Get Rating) (TSE:TGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.69 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TransGlobe Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after buying an additional 316,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 593,031 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 821,538 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 970,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 809,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 229,800 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

