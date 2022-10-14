Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

TVTX traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 518,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Travere Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $54.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.33 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

