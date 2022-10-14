Traynor Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,823,028,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.3 %

MRK stock opened at $92.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.



