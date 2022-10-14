Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,605 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 83.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 723,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 21.0% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.66. 6,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.40. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $214,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 96,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $1,826,169.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,552,190 shares in the company, valued at $29,258,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel E. Owens sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,752 shares of company stock worth $5,130,875. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMCI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.