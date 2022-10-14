Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.91.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOLWF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

