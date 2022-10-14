Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 212,283 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 212,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $2,659,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,664.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tricida stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.85.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
