Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Brian M. Isern Sells 212,283 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 212,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $2,659,905.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,580,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,808,664.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Performance

Tricida stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Tricida, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tricida

Tricida Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Tricida by 13.6% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tricida during the first quarter worth about $17,115,000. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Tricida by 16.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,028,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 283,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tricida by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 965,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tricida by 415.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 441,221 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.