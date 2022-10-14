Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target Cut to C$1.15 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TMQ. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.56.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TMQ traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.86. 501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$125.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at C$1,412,016.32.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.