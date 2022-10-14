Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

TCOM stock opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

