Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Short Interest Up 170.0% in September

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,500 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the September 15th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,583.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TTBXF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 205 ($2.48) in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTBXF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.