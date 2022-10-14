Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price target on Tronox from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tronox from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.72. 37,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,898. Tronox has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tronox by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Tronox by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

