TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TrueCar to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

TrueCar stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.19. TrueCar has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $4.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 16.9% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 856,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

