Truist Financial Lowers Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $15.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

WU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.16.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. 205,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,978,545. Western Union has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 239.89% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,381,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,169,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Western Union by 5.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,028,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,447,000 after purchasing an additional 415,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,905,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,409,000 after purchasing an additional 445,385 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

