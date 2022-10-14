Truist Financial Raises APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $75.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APA. Citigroup raised APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, analysts predict that APA will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in APA by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in APA by 14.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,182,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after buying an additional 526,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in APA by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

