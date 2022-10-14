Truist Financial Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $108.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.19.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.85. 445,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,271,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.49. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.