Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Update

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. Tsingtao Brewery has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $52.17.
About Tsingtao Brewery
