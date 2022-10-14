TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 156 ($1.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of GBX 156 ($1.88).

TUI stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 117.95 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,547. The stock has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. TUI has a one year low of GBX 101.45 ($1.23) and a one year high of GBX 297.50 ($3.59).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

