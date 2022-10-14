Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TUWOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 79 ($0.95) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Price Performance

Shares of TUWOY stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.