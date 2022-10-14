Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Short Interest Update

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi from 8.00 to 9.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $1.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under Türk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

