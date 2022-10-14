Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPB. Cowen decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $378.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 2.94.
Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.
