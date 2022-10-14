U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $858,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,882,321. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.