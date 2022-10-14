U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Up 3.6%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.27 and last traded at $42.84. 129,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,882,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.06.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after purchasing an additional 190,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.